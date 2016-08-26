University Act goes to Parliament

Despite fresh protest, government has made its strongest statement yet about turning the Five Islands Facility into the University Campus of Antigua & Barbuda.

Education Minister Michael Browne said the attorney general will draft the University Act of 2016, which will have its first reading next Tuesday when the Lower House convenes for a sitting.

“This is very exciting for our nation. This is the first time that the UWI will open another campus,” Browne said.

According to Browne, the campus will include

the Five Islands, State College and the Golden Grove Facilities. “It also gives us room to expand,” he said.

Cabinet notes on Tuesday said a telephone conference was held with the Pro-Vice Chancellor of the UWI, in Barbados, who commended the Cabinet and reminded that Antigua & Barbuda’s bold move to establish a campus of UWI at

Five Islands was the first such move in more than 50 years.

The latest pronouncement came as groups,

teachers and citizens have been protesting against the move.

On Sunday, hundreds turned out for a whistle stop organised by ‘Then Movement,’ protesting against the Five Islands Facility being used as a university. They want it to be opened as a secondary school instead.

More in today’s Daily Observer.