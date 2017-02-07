Under-20 footballers depart for historic CONCACAF finals

New Story

A 20-member National Under-20 squad departed for Costa Rica on Monday where they will contest Group A of the CONCACAF Men’s Football Championships slated for February 15 to March 5.

The squad includes nine overseas-based players in Benedict Bowers of Bishop Burton College in England, Mansfield Town FC’s Mohammad Hakeem, Cristian Fernandez of Weslyn Barterville University in the USA and Leicester City’s Elliot Webber.

Also coming from overseas is Manchester United’s DJ Buffonge, Notts City FC’s Luther Wilden, USA Rochester University’s Elijah Jarvis, Jacob Blackstock of Banbury FC and Leicester’s Kalis Gore.

The rest of the squad comprises Christian Suttie-Corbett, Kahendi Jackson and Kenduka Challenger all of SAP FC, Leroy Graham form FC Aston Villa, Parham’s Denie Henry, Fort Road’s Matthew Hall, Swetes’ Shalon Knight and All Saint’s United’s Vashami Allen.

The other selectees are Andre Brown and Jarmarlie Stevens both of Old Road and Javorne Stevens of USA’s Seattle Sounders.

The team will participate in a pre-tournament preparation camp in Costa Rica scheduled to run from February 6.

Antigua & Barbuda will compete against Mexico on February 17, Honduras on February 20 and Canada on February 23.

The team is coach by George Warner who is assisted by Vaughn James and goalkeeper coach Brentton Muhammad.

The team is managed by Cedric Joseph with William Richards as trainer, Julio Gonzalvez as physiotherapist, Malcolm Challenger as equipment manager and Courtney Francis as equipment manager.

Technical Director, Rolston Williams, will oversee the coaching staff.