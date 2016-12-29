UN says 2016 filled with challenges, milestones for the Caribbean, international community

New Story

UNITED NATIONS, Dec. 29, CMC – The United Nations says 2016 was filled with challenges and milestones for the Caribbean and the international community in general.

On Wednesday, in its End-of-Year Report, the UN said while 2016 marked the hottest year on record, there were “critical breakthroughs, such as the historic Paris Agreement on climate change, entering into force faster than any other UN treaty.”

The UN noted that governments, as well as stakeholders from the private sector, agreed in 2016 on a plan to control carbon dioxide emissions from international aviation.

The UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) also came into force this year, with calls for greater efforts towards their implementation.

Also this year, which marks his last at the helm of the United Nations, Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon apologized to the people of Haiti for the world body’s role in failing to properly address the cholera epidemic that has claimed the lives of at least 9,000 Haitians since 2010.

In addition, Ban announced a US$400 million two-track plan to stem the outbreak of cholera in Haiti and provide long-term support for those affected.

Yet, the UN said “serious challenges remain on the international community’s agenda” – especially in Syria, South Sudan and Yemen – “with Secretary-General Ban calling for unity and consensus among UN Member States in order to resolve these and other conflicts around the world.”

Meanwhile, at the United Nations, the former Prime Minister of Portugal and UN High Commissioner for Refugees, António Guterres, was selected as the new UN Secretary-General.

He pledged to “move away from fear and focus on rebuilding trust globally.”