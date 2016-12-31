UK Olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honored in Queen’s New Year List

December 31, 2016 Reuters Entertainment No comments
New Story

Fashion designer, model and singer Victoria Beckham poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the opening ceremony and the screening of the film ''Cafe Society'' out of competition during the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 11, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Olympic athlete Mo Farah, tennis star Andy Murray, actor Mark Rylance, comedian Ken Dodd and Kinks musician Ray Davies have been knighted in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honors List.

Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) while other fashion notables included Anna Wintour editor-in-chief of “American Vogue” and accessories designer, Anya Hindmarch.

The biannual honors list is released on the Queen’s official birthday in June and at the end of each year.

It celebrates those who have made significant contributions to British life as well as providing public recognition for exceptional achievements or service.

Many British sporting stars of the 2016 Rio Olympics and Paralympics were recognized including damehoods for athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill who retired after the games and rower Katherine Grainger, the first female Olympian to win five medals at five games. 

 
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.