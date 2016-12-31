UK Olympic athletes, Posh Spice and Andy Murray honored in Queen’s New Year List

New Story

Olympic athlete Mo Farah, tennis star Andy Murray, actor Mark Rylance, comedian Ken Dodd and Kinks musician Ray Davies have been knighted in Queen Elizabeth’s New Year’s Honors List.

Spice Girl and designer Victoria Beckham was awarded an OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) while other fashion notables included Anna Wintour editor-in-chief of “American Vogue” and accessories designer, Anya Hindmarch.

The biannual honors list is released on the Queen’s official birthday in June and at the end of each year.

It celebrates those who have made significant contributions to British life as well as providing public recognition for exceptional achievements or service.

Many British sporting stars of the 2016 Rio Olympics and Paralympics were recognized including damehoods for athlete Jessica Ennis-Hill who retired after the games and rower Katherine Grainger, the first female Olympian to win five medals at five games.