UCRA concerned over increase incidents of poor taste broadcast material to Bahamians

NASSAU, Bahamas, Sept 17, CMC – The Utilities Regulation and Competition Authority, (URCA) says it has come across increase incidents of broadcast material that would be considered by the general public in The Bahamas to be harmful, abusive, offensive, discriminatory or otherwise contrary to the standards of taste and decency which generally obtain in the country.

In a statement, URCA said that it wanted to remind all broadcasters and persons who deliver audio-visual media services here to ensure that they comply with the relevant provisions of the Code of Practice for Content Regulation.

It said the Code, issued by URCA on March 2nd 2012, sets standards for content delivered via audio-visual media services in The Bahamas and that “all radio and television broadcasters in The Bahamas are required to comply with the provisions of the Code”.

URCA said that through its broadcast content monitoring, it has noticed “an increase in the broadcasting of content which may breach the provisions of the Code”.

It reminded broadcasters that the Code also prohibits the broadcast of information about any person or undertaking or any event “which is incorrect, untrue or misleading and which the content provider knew, ought to have known, or would have discovered through reasonable investigation, to be incorrect, untrue or misleading.

“As a result of this observed trend, URCA will increase its monitoring of content being broadcast via FM radio in The Bahamas,” it said, urging members of the public “who may hear or view content on radio or television in The Bahamas which they consider to be in breach of the Code are encouraged to submit a written complaint in accordance with the provisions of the Code”.

URCA said it will also, in collaboration with the industry, conduct a review of the Content code to determine whether or not the current complaint handling process is sufficient to ensure compliance with the principles and standards contained in the Code.

“Providers of audio-visual media services in The Bahamas found in breach of the Code, are liable to sanctions in accordance with the Communications Act 2009 which may include a financial penalty, which may be up to 10 per cent of the content provider’s relevant turnover; a suspension of the content provider’s Licence; and or revocation of the content provider’s Licence.