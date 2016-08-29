U.S. drone enters Iran’s airspace, leaves after warning: Tasnim

New Story
A model of a military drone is seen in front of an U.S. flag as protesters rally against climate change, ahead of the Democratic National Convention, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., July 24, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Iran’s military detected a U.S. drone entering Iranian airspace on Monday and issued a warning for it to leave, which it subsequently did, Iran’s Tasnim news agency reported.
“Iran’s army air defense detected and warned an American drone in the eastern airspace of the country. It was coming from Afghanistan. The drone left the area,” Tasnim quoted the Iranian military as saying.
Tasnim gave no details on how the Iranian authorities had warned the unmanned drone to leave its airspace.
A U.S. defense official said last week that four of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) vessels ‘harassed’ a U.S. warship on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz.
Tehran said the ships had only been carrying out their regular duties monitoring foreign ships near Iranian waters.
Community Rules
antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing
anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any
comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.
While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to
improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through
our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.