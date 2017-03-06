TWO WOMEN KIDNAPPED AND ROBBED

March 6, 2017
One of two women who were held at knifepoint, kidnapped and robbed by an unknown assailant on Friday night, was still reeling from the ordeal yesterday.

According to police reports, a 42-year-old woman and her younger companion were walking towards their vehicle on St Mary’s Street at about 8:30 pm when a man, who was armed with a knife, accosted them.

When OBSERVER media reached out to the father of the woman who reported the crime to police after she managed to escape her abductor, he said that she was too shaken by the experience to speak at the time.

The victim reportedly told police that she and the 24-year-old friend had just left her workplace and were in the process of entering the vehicle when a male approached them with a knife and ordered the driver to get into the back seat and got behind the wheel.

The frightened women were told to keep quiet as the assailant drove them to a bushy area close to a house under construction in Powell’s. There he ordered the older woman to get out of the car.

The armed abductor then demanded money from his victims, but as they had none he proceeded to search one of the women’s handbags, took her Samsung S5 cellphone and ScotiaBank ATM card and demanded the access pin, to which she complied.

