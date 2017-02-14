Two local artistes in International Soca Monarch Finals

New Story

Ricardo Drue and Tanzania “Tizzy” Sebastian have secured final positions in the International Soca Monarch competition.

Last Friday, it was announced on the competition’s Facebook page that both local artistes had advanced from the semi-finals to the finals, along with 18 others from across the region to include Blaxx, Iwer George and Farmer Nappy out of Trinidad & Tobago, and Peter Ram from Barbados.

Ricardo Drue has made an appeal to the public to support both artistes going into the finals via social media and any other possible way.

“We have two artistes in the finals so come on out and support regardless of if you like one or the other more or less or whatever it is; it doesn’t matter. At the end of the day, we have two ambassadors here trying to represent for ourselves and the country,” he told OBSERVER media.

“We would appreciate the support, so go on social media, make the posts, look at the stream and be a part of it and make us know that you’re there.”

He said that he expects to capitalise on the opportunity persented by the competition to continue his and his team’s work as an ambassador for Antiguan music.

“The hope and the expectation is just to continue to perform on the big stage and make my name, not only for me, but for the rest of the country. It is a really big stage and a great opportunity for millions of people to see you not only to promote your brand but to promote where you’re from.”

This will be the first time that Tizzy has made it to the finals and Ricardo Drue placed second runner-up in 2015.

The competition, which will be marking its 25th year of celebrating soca music, will be held on Friday, February 24 in Trinidad and Tobago.