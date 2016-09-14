Two killed, young child wounded

New Story

NASSAU, Bahamas Sept 14, CMC – The Bahamas police say they have launched an island-wide search for the gunmen who shot and killed two men and wounded a 10-year-old boy on Tuesday night.

A brief police statement stated that just before 7.00 pm (local time) a group of men were standing on a street in the city when three armed men approached them and fired several shots before fleeing the area.

“One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, whilst another man was rushed to hospital in critical condition along with a 10 – year old boy in stable condition. The man later died in hospital,” the olice said without identifying any of the victims.

They said their investigations were continuing.

Meanwhile, police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they believe to be responsible for the murder of the Guyanese born teacher whose body was found in her apartment last Friday.

Reports said that the mother of two, was engaged in an argument in her apartment.