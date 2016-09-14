Two killed, young child wounded

September 14, 2016 CMC Regional No comments
New Story
Source: winnfm.com

Source: winnfm.com

NASSAU, Bahamas Sept 14, CMC – The Bahamas police say they have launched an island-wide search for the gunmen who shot and killed two men and wounded a 10-year-old boy on Tuesday night.

A brief police statement stated that just before 7.00 pm (local time) a group of men were standing on a street in the city when three armed men approached them and fired several shots before fleeing the area.
“One of the men was pronounced dead on the scene, whilst another man was rushed to hospital in critical condition along with a 10 – year old boy in stable condition. The man later died in hospital,” the olice said without identifying any of the victims.

They said their investigations were continuing.

Meanwhile, police have released a composite sketch of a suspect they believe to be responsible for the murder of the Guyanese born teacher whose body was found in her apartment last Friday.

Reports said that the mother of two, was engaged in an argument in her apartment.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.