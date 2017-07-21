Two high speed police chases end in crashes, suspects escaped

New Story

The police yesterday said they detained a man and a woman following two high speed chase incidents in which the drivers lost control of the vehicles, crashed but managed to escape.

The police and defence force personnel were patrolling the Bendals area when they encountered the White Toyota Mark-X car A 46268, travelling at a fast rate along the main road.

According to the police, the occupants were acting in a suspicious manner and they began to pursue them, but were challenged by the traffic.

During the chase, the driver ran into the gate of a residence near the junction of Whenner and Bendals Roads around 9:15.

The airbags inflated in the front driver and passenger seats and the three male occupants jumped out and fled on foot.

One witness told OBSERVER media the men took advantage of the darkness and escaped on foot into the Cashew Hill area.

The officers from the two-armed forces came upon the car and did not catch up with the men. However, the police said they retrieved a number of items from the vehicle. They did not specify what those items were.

For several hours, the lawmen cordoned off the road and searched a number of homes and by roads. About an hour later, the police came upon another vehicle and the driver began acting in a manner lawmen described as “suspicious”. They said they signlaed the driver to stop and he began speeding away. They gave chase and ended up in the Nut Grove area pursuing the vehicle, A 41256, which collided with another vehicle as it sped down the hill. The collision also impacted the police chase. However, the driver crashed at the bottom of the hill behind the Golden Grove Primary School.

At least one resident allegedly went to assist the man who grabbed a package from the vehicle and escaped on foot, again, in a poorly lit area.

It was following both incidents, the Gray’s Farm man and his girlfriend were arrested and taken into custody.

Up to press time they had not been charged. Both vehicles are impounded at Police Headquarters.

