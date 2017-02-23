Turf Club boss anticipates competitive Triple Crown

New Story

This year’s Triple Crown will be the most competitive since its inception three years ago.

This is the belief of President of the Antigua Turf Club Neil Cochrane, who said that should the current crop of thoroughbreds

continue to show improvement over the next two months, the field for the Triple Crown will be an impressive one.

“Once everybody is fit to go and there are no injuries, it will definitely see the most competitive field of horses, so it will bring out the best. The first race of the Triple Crown is Easter Monday which is April 17, and that is usually the biggest race day for horse racing here in Antigua for the last few years so we’re looking forward to that,” he said.

The horses, including new sensation Scrumpum, will however have prior opportunities to compete against each other and build a rivalry going into the Triple Crown.

“Well, we have a race on March 19 which is just the prep for the round leg of the Triple Crown. In another month or so there [will be] racing and you [will] still have a few new horses to make their debut and another one or two to come, so it continues to grow in popularity,” Cochrane said.

Triple Crown will see horses competing over three separate distances. One horse must win all three races, held across three separate meets to be crowned Triple Crown winner.

Demolition Man has been the only horse to achieve that feat to date.