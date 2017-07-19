T&T’s women’s football in chaos

New Story

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, (CMC )– Head coach of the women’s football programme here, Carolina Morace, along with her entire staff have quit their posts over the non-payment of salaries, media reports here have said.

The 53-year-old Italian, who featured over 100 times as a player for her country, has apparently walked away along with countrywomen Manuela Tessa and Elisabetta Bavagnoli, and Englishwoman Nicola Williams, after not being paid for the last three-and-a-half months.

While the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association has refused to comment, Williams who served as Morace’s senior team assistant and the Under-20 head coach, said they had all run of patience with the FA.

“It was not something that we wanted to do, but rather something that we had to do,” the Guardian newspaper here quoted the official as saying.

“We kept on giving them notice of the non-payment of salaries until we decided to give the TTFA a period of 15 days to pay, but they still did not respond, so we did what we had to do. It is sad.”

Morace and her staff advised the FA of their actions last week before informing the national side in an emotional meeting last Friday.

A former Italy and Canada women’s coach, Morace was appointed last December to the position and she subsequently handpicked her assistants who commenced contracts in February.

The controversy comes just weeks before the national Under-17s are due to campaign in the Caribbean Football Union qualifiers starting in August.