“Trying times” leads to Verandah Resort closing

July 14, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
Verandah Resort & Spa (source: file photo)

Over 200 employees at the Verandah Resort and Spa will, for the first time in the hotel’s 10-year history, be sent home from work during the usual off-season for tourists.

Chester Hughes, Deputy General Secretary of the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union says this development will seriously impact the workers.

 

In the notice to the workers informing them of the pending closure, the resort’s management says it will take effect from August 13th to October 13th.

The management says the company is experiencing very tough times even though it has significantly reduced its room rates with the hope of attracting visitors.

The hotel says it has not received sufficient advanced bookings to cover the anticipated financial obligations for the period from September to October.

And, according to the hotel, even though it will be reopening on October 14th, the workers will be called back to duty on a phased basis.

Hughes says the situation is so bad, the usual alternatives may not be available, but he is hopeful.
