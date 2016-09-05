Tropical wave east of Lesser Antilles

New Story

National Hurricane Centre, Sept 4: A tropical wave is over the Atlantic waters east of the Lesser Antilles extending from 09N to 19N with axis near 57W, moving west at 15-20 kt within the last 24 hours.

A 1009 mb center of low pressure is associated with the wave and is located near 14N, 57W, which is expected to dissipate within the next 24 hours.

The wave has been entering a region of unfavorable deep layer wind shear and convection around the low looks disorganized.

Scattered moderate to isolated strong showers are from 12N to 19N between 52W and 65W.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…30 percent