Tropical Storm Karl tracks west across Atlantic

Tropical Storm Karl continued its westward march across the central Atlantic on Saturday morning with no change in strength.

That could change next week, but the National Hurricane Center thinks Karl will have to fight through some less-than-ideal weather first.

As of the latest advisory, at 10 a.m. CDT, Tropical Storm Karl was located about 1,500 miles east of the Leeward Islands and was moving west at 13 mph.

Karl had winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. The hurricane center said the storm will maintain that intensity for the next two days while it continues to move westward.

Karl wasn’t the best organized storm on Saturday morning. The hurricane center said its strongest storms weren’t near its center, but displaced about 135 miles to the northeast.

Karl is forecast to eventually get stronger, however, and could become a hurricane by mid-week, according to forecasters.

The hurricane center expects Karl to move into an area with less wind shear, less dry air and warmer sea surface temperatures, which should allow it to intensify.

Where will Karl be when that happens? The hurricane center expects the storm to eventually turn more to the northwest, and it is forecast to be north of the Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico when it reaches hurricane strength.

The hurricane center said there was uncertainty about how far south Karl will go before making that turn to the northwest, but models are in fairly good agreement on its track.

Karl could be the only named storm in the Atlantic by the end of Saturday.

The hurricane center said that Julia, which weakened to a tropical depression, could become a remnant low later today.

As of 10 a.m. CDT, Tropical Depression Julia was located about 285 miles southeast of Charleston, S.C., and was hardly moving at all.

Julia’s winds had decreased to 30 mph. The hurricane center was watching to see if storms redevelop around the system later today, and they appeared to be trying on Saturday morning. If they fully materialize, then Julia will be downgraded.

Julia has been lingering off the Southeast coast for days. The hurricane center said it should move slowly northwestward starting later today, then track more to the north on Sunday.

The hurricane center said Julia posed no threat to land, but the storm has been kicking up rough seas and rip currents along parts of the East Coast.

There was one more feature being watched by forecasters on Saturday morning.

A tropical wave near the coast of Africa could become a tropical depression by early next week as it moves westward.

The hurricane center put the chances of a depression forming at 70 percent over five days, and said environmental conditions near the system, called Invest 96L, would be conducive for it to intensify.

The system was expected to move to the west and could bring heavy rain and windy conditions to the Cabo Verde Islands over the next few days, the hurricane center said.

If 96L develops into a tropical storm down the road, its name would be Lisa.

The Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30.