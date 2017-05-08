Trio to be sentenced next month for stealing car

New Story

Two years after three men were caught red-handed stripping a stolen Toyota Corolla of its parts, they have admitted guilt before a judge in the High Court.

On Friday, Osi Meade, Oteba George and Johnny Charles pleaded guilty to larceny of the car belonging to Rennice Nicholas and valued at $10,000, some time between January 9 and 10, 2015 at Cades Bay.

Crown Counsel Rylis Adams withdrew the charges of receiving the stolen vehicle and sentencing for the trio has been scheduled for June 2.

Bail will continue for George, while the other two convicts who are in prison awaiting trial for other matters will remain in custody. Meade and Charles have already been told that their sentences will run concurrent to whatever prison term is imposed for the other offences.

Justice Iain Morley told George that a pre-sentence report will determine his punishment.

Nicholas reported to police that she parked her vehicle outside her home on January 9, 2015 with personal effects locked in the trunk, only to return the next day to see it was gone.

Police were called and the virtual complainant recounted to police that someone had recently shown interest in buying the vehicle and requesting details about where the vehicle is usually parked.

Police searched Cades Bay and found the three convicts removing parts from the vehicle.

At the time, George, a father of one, owned a Toyota Corolla.