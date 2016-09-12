Trini arrested on the US-Mexico border

New Story

UNITED STATES Border Patrol agents on the Mexico/US border reported last week that they arrested a Trinidad and Tobago national after he crossed the Rio Grande river.

According to news reports, agents arrested Declan Adrian David. According to the federal criminal complaint against him “”Defendant claims to have illegally entered the United States on September 6, 2016, near Hidalgo, Texas. Record checks revealed the Defendant was formally Deported/Excluded from the United States on June 23, 2011 through Miami, Florida.”

The record check also showed David was convicted of intent to manufacture or distribute a controlled substance on June 18, 2002, and sentenced to 10 years in prison. According to the report, agents charged David with illegal re-entry. He remains in US custody.