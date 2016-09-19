Trial of soldiers in Keith Clarke killing postponed again

New Story
Keith Clarke (Source: jamaicaobserver.com)
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The trial of the Jamaica Defence Force soldiers accused of the murder of chartered accountant, Keith Clarke, failed to get underway this morning in the Supreme Court.
The matter was adjourned until February 6, 2017 after lead defence attorney Valerie Neita-Robertson informed the court that the matter would not start today.
Neita Robertson, who recently joined the defence, explained that her team is ready; however, she had other engagements in another court.
Clarke was shot dead at his Kirkland Heights, St Andrew home during the 2010 search for Tivoli Gardens strongman and then fugitive Christopher “Dudus” Coke.
