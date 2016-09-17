Trade unionist urges workers to stand strong in the face of changing times

New Story

Veteran trade unionist Sir Keithlyn Smith said the journey ahead for workers will be extremely challenging as employers are demanding more for less and are seeking to undo some of the decades-old gains of the country’s trade unions.

Sir Keithlyn, of the Antigua Barbuda Workers Union (ABWU), is urging unrepresented workers to join the union, while he expressed hope that the existing ABWU membership would not be intimidated by employers, or become divided and allow their rights to be trampled upon.

This is his message ahead of the ABWU 50th annual delegates conference on Sunday, at Freedom Hall at 10 am.

“The period past, those 50 years took a lot of strength, a lot of hard work, a lot of sacrifices from the working people and they changed the society. They have made Antigua proud and my fervent hope is that the people today and generations to come will recognise the sacrifices made by their forefathers and support the union,” he said.

Sir Keithlyn, who pointed out that some of the nation’s forefathers were physically hurt, abused, bullied, fired, and in some instances killed, said these sacrifices resulted in the birth of a number of benefits/rights such as better working hours, maternity leave, vacation and vacation pay, among other benefits.

