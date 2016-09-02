Tourist drowns in jet-ski accident at cockleshell beach

New Story

St. Kitts and Nevis (WINN): A tourist who was visiting St. Kitts aboard a cruise ship Wednesday (Sept 1), reportedly died in a jet-ski accident at a beach on the South East peninsula.

WINN FM understands that a group of tourists said to be from the US rented jet-skis at Cockleshell Beach that afternoon and were enjoying the water sports until a member of the group fell into the water.

Reports are that a local man who works on the beach commandeered a jet-ski from another rental company and rushed to the man’s aid. A boat passing by also joined the rescue effort and the tourist was pulled on board and taken to shore.

EMS was summoned and the victim taken to the JN France Hospital where he perished.

WINN FM understands an autopsy was to have been performed on Thursday.

Police have confirmed that an individual drowned Wednesday afternoon, but have provided no other details.