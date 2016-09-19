Tourism Minister says Caricom must unite to capitalize on new markets

New Story

Tourism Minister Asot Michael said Caricom needs to tap into and capitalize on opportunities that lies ahead as Cuba welcomes Chinese tourists to its shores.

Speaking at the strategy and planning meeting for the Antigua & Barbuda Tourism Authority, Michael said for years, Caricom governments have talked about opening markets in China and Japan, but no meaningful action has been taken.

“[This is] largely because it is up to the tourism private sector to do so. Today, in outward tourism, China is the world’s top spender with a 28 per cent increase in 2014, reaching a total of US$165 billion. Why would we, Antigua & Barbuda or other Caricom countries neglect a share of that significant sum of money?” the minister queried.

Michael noted that the tourist sector in Antigua & Barbuda has worked hard to achieve double digit growth in visitor arrivals, against considerable odds and there will be greater demands on the sector throughout Caricom to deliver employment, revenues, competitive product and foreign exchange.

“The UN World Tourism Barometer has reported that tourism receipts increased by US$48 billion in 2014 to reach a record US$1.2 trillion, globally. An additional US$221 billion was generated from international passenger transport, bringing the total export earnings from international tourism to US$1.5 trillion. Remarkably, the Americas was the highest growth area for tourism,” he added.

