Tourism minister decries lack of action to reduce aviation taxes

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados — A regional tourism minister said that it is unfortunate that nothing has been done to reduce the high taxes associated with travel within the Caribbean.

Dominica’s Minister of Tourism Senator Robert Tonge told reporters here that high aviation takes have come up in “every single conversation that you have”, adding that “the tax on the tickets are obviously too high”.

However, when asked what he was doing about it in his capacity as minister, Tonge said, “that is a secision that all the OECS have to take together”.

Speaking ahead of the Caribbean Tourism Organisation State of the Industry Conference, which opened here last night, Tonge said studies have shown “that if you reduce the taxes you could actually increase the number of people coming to the country”.

Left up to him, the Dominica parliamentarian said he would have already taken action “but everything is not dependent on me.”

“My role is to advocate as much as possible and hopefully at some point in time everybody will see, understand, and make the necessary changes,” he told reporters.

Regional airline Liat has said that in some cases 50 per cent of the cost of an airline ticket is made up of government takes that the company collects on behalf of the government.

Former Liat CEO David Evans repeatedly called for governments to lower taxes on aviation to help in the free movment of people.

Two studies, one by the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States and another by the Caribbean Development Bank, pointed to high aviation taxes as contributing to a reduction in intra-regional travel.

Regional governments have not acted on these recommendations.

In its 2014 campaign manifesto, the Antigua Barbuda Labour Party government promised to “reduce taxes on Liat air fares from

Antigua & Barbuda which we are confident will boost revenues to the airline and to the economy of Antigua & Barbuda from an increase in visitors”.

Since taking up office the government has said that it will take a regional approach to the reduction.