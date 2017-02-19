Too early to predict Trumps impact on tourism – PM

New Story

CASTRIES, St Lucia, Feb. 19, CMC- Prime Minister Allen Chastanet, has asserted that it is way too early to predict the likely impact of the Donald Trump presidency in the United States on Caribbean tourism in general and St Lucia’s tourism industry in particular.

Chastanet, a former tourism minister, however asserted that there was good news in that the stock market in the United States is up and people believe that the economy is going to grow.

“That is very important to us because it means that there are wealthier people – wealthier people means that there’s more travel.”

“How restrictive immigration becomes could then potentially create an opportunity for us – offshore universities and offshore medical facilities. People who could have potentially gone to America for vacation might consider coming to the Caribbean,” Chastanet stated.

He said he would like to think that generally things will be positive for the Caribbean.

“While we tend to support the Democrats, we tend to do much better economically when a Republican is in the house,” Chastanet asserted.

He expressed regret that he was not present at the recent 28th Intercessional Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM in Guyana but expressed hope that at the CARICOM Heads of Government conference in July, the leaders can work together to approach the United States.

“I would like to see us bring back the three borders policy – a doctrine that used to exist before, so meetings with Canada and Mexico will be necessary so we can approach the US,” Chastanet explained.