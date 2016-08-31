Toddler Jadean succumbs to injuries sustained in house fire

Breaking Story

The 3-year-old whose family lost their home due to fire is now reported to have died. Jadean’s death comes a week after the fire and two days after his mother’s.

Gayan Williams, who was 41 years old, suffered second-degree burns about her body in the fire, and was airlifted to Guadeloupe. She died on Monday.

BACKGROUND

Relatives, co-workers and well-wishers were brought to tears as a MEDIVAC helicopter lifted from the helipad at Mount St John’s Medical Hospital with burn victim, Gayan Williams onboard.

Williams, 41, was airlifted yesterday to a medical facility in Guadeloupe for treatment for the burns she sustained in a fire at her home on Wednesday morning.

Her toddler son, Jadean, 3, was also airlifted to a facility in Martinique on a second MEDIVAC flight, almost two hours after his mother.

Williams, her two young sons, her fiancé Eddy and his daughter were rushed to hospital by ambulance, after a fire, believed to have been electrical, burnt their dwelling.

Minister of Health Molwyn Joseph confirmed the government will be footing the bill to get the mother and son treatment for the second-degree burns William sustained to the face and torso and the toddler to his face and upper body.

“It is difficult at this time to ascertain the cost, but we have a working relationship with the French authority. As long as we document our commitment as a government to cover the cost, they will provide the services,” Joseph said in an interview.