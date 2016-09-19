Tina Fey’s face after that Bill Cosby joke at the Emmys says it all

September 19, 2016
bill cosby

Fetch would happen before this Bill Cosby joke.

There were a lot of tasteless quips at the Emmys on Sunday, including host Jimmy Kimmel speculating that “Transparent” was born as a drama but “identified” as a comedy; however, one had less taste than a sugar-free Jell-O pudding pop. That’s when alleged rapist Bill Cosby was announced to come out onstage.

And that’s how you kill the mood, people.

The smiles immediately died, and the shocked look on Tina Fey’s face says it all.

It appeared the “Mean Girls” creator and comedy icon mouthed something like, “This has to be a joke,” and thank gosh it was.

Kimmel came onstage and reassured everyone Cosby was not there and that he just wanted to see what people would do. Well, now you know, Jimmy. That answer is people would make faces like this:

ABC
Ellie Kemper is evidently not a Bill Cosby fan.

Next time you try a Cosby joke, maybe just watch how Tina Fey and Amy Poehler do it at the 2015 Golden Globes. Now that’s fetch.
