Tigers open presents

New Story

The white Bengal tigers, a star attraction since they were born at the Emperor Valley Zoo in January, celebrated Christmas with wrapped presents on Sunday.

Rajasi and Rani were presented with beautifully wrapped packages, topped with Christmas bows. The boxes were filled with meaty treats.

The Emperor Valley Zoo posted a video of the tigers and their presents on social media on Christmas Day.

The tigers ripped apart the wrapping and opened the boxes. They were delighted by what was inside.

The video was captioned, “Tigers open their Christmas presents!”

The activity was part of the zoo’s ongoing Animal Enrichment Programme.