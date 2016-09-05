Three bodies found in burnt-out car

New Story

Jamaica – MONTEGO BAY, St James — The St James police have been working since yesterday morning to determine the circumstances leading to the death of three unidentified males whose charred remains were discovered in burnt-out car.

According to Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, head of the St James Police Division, the police received a report about the vehicle in the Barnett Bush section of Spring Mount in the parish. Upon their arrival, the bodies of three males were discovered inside the vehicle.

Nesbeth said the men are believed to hail from the parish of Westmoreland, but stressed that they will rely on the results of forensic tests to make certain and to determine the circumstances that led to their demise.