Thompson wins in Lausanne

New sprint queen Elaine Thompson sped to victory in the 100 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League.

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (CMC) – New sprint queen Elaine Thompson sped to victory in the 100 metres at the Lausanne Diamond League meet on Thursday to build on her double success at the recent Olympic Games in Brazil.

The Jamaican sprinter, who won Olympic gold in the 100 and 200 metres, overcame a start fiasco by producing a dominant run to cross the finish line in 10.78 seconds.

Thompson finished ahead of American Jenna Prandini who clocked 11.11 seconds.

“There was a mix-up at the start and we had to do a re-run. To be able to produce 10.78 on the second attempt is great,” said Thompson, who became the first woman since American world record holder Florence Griffith Joyner at the Seoul Games in 1988 to win the sprint double at the Olympics.

“The reality of being double Olympic champion has not really sunk in. I’m looking forward to going back to Jamaica to celebrate with my people and my family, but I will first run a few more races in Europe.”

There were mixed fortunes for Thompson’s teammates Omar McLeod and Asafa Powell at the event.
