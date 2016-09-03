Thompson sets new 200m mark in Weltklasse win

New Story

ZURICH, Switzerland (CMC) – Newly crowned Olympic champion Elaine Thompson smashed the Diamond League 200 metres record as she beat Dutch queen Dafne Schippers at Zurich’s Weltklasse meeting here Thursday.

In a virtual replay of the event at the recent Rio Olympics, Thompson and Schippers battled over the last 50 metres with the Jamaican narrowly out-leaning her nemesis to snatch victory in a time Diamond League record of 21.85 seconds.

Schippers clocked 21.86 while American Allyson Felix was third in a season-best 22.02.

The victory for Thompson was her second since her heroics in Rio, following her stunning 10.79 clocking to win the 100m in Lausanne last week.

“I am grateful. I came out as a winner and I am happy,” said Thompson afterward.

“This is a blast. I came out to execute well. This is my first time in Zurich. It was a long season and my last top will be in Brussels. I have not been home since Rio and I am longing to get home to Jamaica.”

Running out of lane six, Thompson burst from the blocks but Schippers, in lane five, had the best of the curve, to enter the stretch in front.

However, Thompson produced a burst of late speed to pull level with Schippers in the dying metres to take an exciting win.

Jamaican Simone Facey was fifth in a season-best 22.50, former champion Veronica Campbell-Brown of Jamaica was sixth in 22.51 while Trinidadian Michelle-Lee Ahye finished seventh in 22.78.

In the men’s 100 metres, former world record holder Asafa Powell closed in on a personal landmark when he stormed to victory in a time of 9.94 seconds, beating South African Akani Simbine (9.99) into second while Cote d’Ivoire’s Ben Youssef Meite clocked 9.99 for third.

“I didn’t start very well tonight but I managed to go under 10 seconds for the 98th time so I’m very happy,” Powell said.

“The atmosphere is always great here. I think there is even more crowd than at the Olympic Games. I love to run in front of these guys here in Zurich.”

Veteran St Kitts and Nevis sprinter Kim Collins was fourth in 10.10 seconds while Jamaican Omar McLeod, the reigning Olympic sprint hurdles champion, trailed in sixth in 10.12.

In the men’s 400 metres, Grenadian Bralon Taplin finished second in 44.70 seconds as American Lashawn Merritt took the line first in 44.64.