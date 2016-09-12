Thompson climaxes spectacular season with Brussels’ Diamond League win

New Story

BRUSSELS, Belgium, CMC — Jamaica’s double Olympic sprint champion Elaine Thompson climaxed a spectacular season with a comfortable victory at Brussels’ Diamond League meeting on Friday.

Thompson scorched to victory in a new meeting record of 10.72 seconds ahead of Dutch rival Dafne Schippers.

It was her 12th consecutive victory in the blue-riband event this year, occurring weeks after wrapping up gold medals in the 100 and 200m at the Rio Olympics.

“Now I can finally go back home,” said the 24-year-old Jamaican.“I keep on smiling because this season was really great. If I had to summarise it in one word: Wonderful!”

Thompson’s winning time meant she became the first woman in history to record four consecutive sub-10.8sec 100m times.

European champion Schippers clocked 10.97sec for second ahead of another Jamaican Christania Williams.