This land is our land

We had to hear it to believe it. It came via a three-minute, 21-second video on an international media outlet, which elicited so much outrage, that it might have drawn blood from a burst national blood vessel.

A daughter of the soil, through anguished tears, told a story of how she had been hounded by homophobia to the point where she had to flee her homeland, Antigua, leaving kith and kin behind.

She said she had been discriminated against to the point where life became unbearable, and in order to live her true self, she had to depart to more tolerant climes.

Warming to her theme of unbearable harassment, the former beauty queen, turned gay rights activist, said she did not want to become a statistic and join the ranks of those who had been slaughtered for their sexual orientation.

Her oscar-winning performance evoked strong backlash that only few things could in Antiguans and Barbudans.

The barrage of criticisms, which burned up social media over the weekend, would have rivalled any international incident in which there was loss of life.

The video would have received so many hits that it is a wonder that it did not crash. It did go viral though.

Were the charges levied against the country not so serious, we would be lining up behind the numerous callers, texters and social media users on WhatsApp and Facebook, who said that they would be nominating Tasheka Lavann for an Academy Award for ‘Best Actress’ in a Leading Role.’

Look out Meryl Streep, Angelina Jolie, Julia Roberts and Scarlet Johansson. For the fiancée, there is ‘Best Actress in a Supporting Role’.

We were pleasantly surprised, however, when the flag was hoisted high within hours of the Huffington’s Post video, as Antiguans and Barbudans roundly and soundly criticised the activist for the remark she made about people being killed because they were gay.

Some say Antiguans and Barbudans are not overly patriotic, at least not like certain Caribbean nationalities, but after the firestorm which was unleashed at the remark, that viewpoint would have to be revised.

People of all political persuasions, sexual orientation, educational standing or religious leanings soundly condemned both the statement and the woman who made it.

They pointed to numerous examples of people who have come out of the closet and who live peaceably here. They noted that this country has always had gay people, who lived until they died of natural causes. They cited examples of people in high places who are known to be gay and still command admiration and respect in this society. And they asked the activist to name one person who was killed here because of his or her sexual preference.

More importantly, the callers, texters and social media crowd asked the activist to consider the harm she is doing to this country by making this outlandish claim.

Given that our main industry is tourism, the patriots — new and old– in droves, asked the Ministry of Tourism to intervene to clear the country’s good name, as it cannot be good for us to be branded as a country where all are not welcomed.

The more virulent demanded an apology from the activist and calls were made for her to be declared persona non grata.

In response, Ms. Lavann has denied the statement that caused the firestorm but few have accepted that

Although questions about motive were raised, most people are aware that Lavann is seeking to become a permanent resident of Canada, where she currently resides. That country has an open door policy for people who claim discrimination, on account of, among other issues, their sexual orientation.

We would be naïve if we discounted those who say this is setting the stage for the big prize – Canadian citizenship. If this is remotely true, we wonder why the activist would go to such lengths to smear the name of her birthplace.

A remark from a born Antiguan brought out the overwhelming emotion of love of country, this weekend, as few things could.

Talk about turning a bad situation around. It was good while it lasted—there’s no place like ‘Fair Antigua & Barbuda.