Third triumph for Samuel as T&T’s Dorsett lands Gold Cup repeat

New Story

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados, Mar 4, CMC – Local riding star Jalon Samuel produced a repeat performance with defending champion, Trinidad and Tobago’s Dorsett, to win the 36th running of the prestigious $214 000 (US$107 000) Sandy Lane Gold Cup here Saturday.

The 23-year-old Samuel bided his time deep in the pack with the seven-year-old bay horse before bursting into contention in the stretch, turning back a strong challenge from the highly regarded American entrant High Noon Rider, and taking the wire by half-length in a time of one minute, 54.60 seconds.

For Samuel, it was his third Gold Cup triumph following on from last year’s success, and his first crown back in 2012 with Dancin David. He became the sixth rider to win the Gold Cup three times or more.

“To come and do it back-to-back is very awesome,” Samuel said afterward, adding he had no doubts about the horse’s ability to repeat.

The victory represented a second Gold Cup success for Trinidadian brothers Allan and Steve Madoo, who also saw their entrant dominate last year’s running at the historic Garrison Savannah.

High Noon Rider, with Woodbine-based Rafael Hernandez aboard, finished second while favourite Keystoneforvictory, with Canada-based Barbadian ace Patrick Husbands in the stirrups, finished third.

Nekitta, ridden by Rickey Walcott, was fourth.

High Noon Rider and Keystoneforvictory are both owned by American couple Kenneth and Sarah Ramsey.

Going off at odds of 3-1 in the nine furlong trip, Dorsett was held well of the pace set by rank outsider Inwon, who posted splits of 25.4 seconds for the quarter mile and 46.9 for the half, with 15-1 chance Just A Fashion in second, Conquest Bespoke stalking from third and Trini Navigator travelling well in fourth.

The race turned on its head when Hernandez swept High Noon Rider to the front at the quarter pole and Samuel also made his move with Dorsett, as the race swung for home.

Dorsett then clashed with High Noon Rider in a dramatic stretch duel but Samuel got the better of the going, and was already jubilantly saluting the crowd as he took the wire.

Samuel also won the $70 000 Tanglewood Stakes and Trophy over 10 furlongs in race seven with 2-1 bet Northern Star.