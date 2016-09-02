The prime minister dismisses mock election results

New Story

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is dismissing the results of the mock election held by the Free and Fair Elections League.

The results show an overwhelming majority voting against the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and has the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) winning the next general election.

“The mock poll or more appropriately mockery poll, utilized a methodology that is intellectually deficient and statistically inaccurate. The statistical skewness is so significant that it renders the results of the poll absolutely useless,” he blasted.

The prime minister didn’t stop there. He took the opportunity to deliver his own assessment of the state of the electoral climate in Antigua and Barbuda.

“Now, the UPP undoubtedly will struggle to retain its three seats at the next general elections. There’s no doubt about that, and only those who believe in flying pigs will take the results of the mockery poll serious,” Browne surmised.

The mock election has the UPP winning nine seats, the BPM one, and the ABLP three with four constituencies tied.

In relation to the court of final appeals, only 37 per cent of voters supported a move to the CCJ in the mock election,. About double that is required to edit Privy Council out of the Antigua and Barbuda Constitution Order 1981 and replace it with the CCJ as final appeals court.