The prime minister dismisses mock election results

September 2, 2016 Headline No comments
New Story
Source: www.dawn.com

Source: www.dawn.com

Prime Minister Gaston Browne is dismissing the results of the mock election held by the Free and Fair Elections League.

The results show an overwhelming majority voting against the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and has the opposition United Progressive Party (UPP) winning the next general election.

“The mock poll or more appropriately mockery poll, utilized a methodology that is intellectually deficient and statistically inaccurate. The statistical skewness is so significant that it renders the results of the poll absolutely useless,” he blasted.

The prime minister didn’t stop there. He took the opportunity to deliver his own assessment of the state of the electoral climate in Antigua and Barbuda.

“Now, the UPP undoubtedly will struggle to retain its three seats at the next general elections. There’s no doubt about that, and only those who believe in flying pigs will take the results of the mockery poll serious,” Browne surmised.

The mock election has the UPP winning nine seats, the BPM one, and the ABLP three with four constituencies tied.

In relation to the court of final appeals, only 37 per cent of voters supported a move to the CCJ in the mock election,. About double that is required to edit Privy Council out of the Antigua and Barbuda Constitution Order 1981 and replace it with the CCJ as final appeals court.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.