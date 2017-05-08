The population is split on a sex offender’s registry

New Story

Attorney General Steadroy Cutie Benjamin says the nation appears to be split on the enactment of a sex offenders’ registry.

There have been public calls for a sex offenders’ registry, to tackle cases of sexual abuse and incest among young people.

But Benjamin says informal discussions were held with various communities which suggests that there should be more consultation before making a decision.

Benjamin says the government will also examine similar legislations in other countries before going forward.

Attorney General Steadroy Cutie Benjamin

The matter is expected to be discussed when Cabinet meets on Wednesday.