The population is split on a sex offender’s registry

May 8, 2017 The Big Stories No comments
New Story

Attorney General Steadroy Cutie Benjamin says the nation appears to be split on the enactment of a sex offenders’ registry.

There have been public calls for a sex offenders’ registry, to tackle cases of sexual abuse and incest among young people.

But Benjamin says informal discussions were held with various communities which suggests that there should be more consultation before making a decision.

Benjamin says the government will also examine similar legislations in other countries before going forward.

Attorney General Steadroy Cutie Benjamin

The matter is expected to be discussed when Cabinet meets on Wednesday.
Pin It

Community Rules

antiguaobserver.com is really happy to provide this forum in which all are encouraged to freely state their opinions without ridiculing anyone or being ridiculed. We've found that happens really easily if each comment is limited to the topic at hand. We will approve any comment that speaks solely to the story to which it is attached and is free from name calling and defamatory statements.

While we will not post comments questioning moderators' judgement, we will take such suggestions into consideration as possible ways to improve the experience of all community members. If you feel your submission has been disallowed unfairly or if a breech slips through our net, please let us know by e-mailing customer_support@antiguaobserver.com.