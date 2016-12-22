The magic of Christmas

There is something magical about Christmas that brings out the best in most of us. Peace on earth; goodwill towards all men are not just the words of a song or parts of the story which never grows old, but a spirit that permeates our homes, our hearts and our neighbourhoods.

At this time of year, we are more than heartened to chronicle in our news pages, the outpouring of generosity, love and care for the children, the people who live in institutions because they have no choice, to the poor, the elderly and the disadvantaged.

The smiles that light the faces of the children as they clutch their presents warm the coldest of hearts. The words of gratitude from families which otherwise would not have been able to enjoy a meal, except through the kindness of strangers, is heartrending. And, the toothy smiles of the elderly enjoying a sumptuous repast, compliments of a civic organisation, is a reminder that all of us will one day pass this way.

As the season rolls around, we look forward to the changes that Mother Nature brings. The coolness of the breezes, the chill of the early evenings and mornings are reminders that although we live in the tropics where seasonal changes are not as marked, some still look forward with anticipation to the long evenings and shorter days.

As we reflect on some of the occurrences in our bit of paradise for 2016, we are mindful of the perspectives that others have brought to the Christmas story and the messages that it brings.

According to an American President, Calvin Coolidge, “Christmas is not a time nor a season, but a state of mind; to cherish peace and goodwill, to be plenteous in mercy, is to have the real spirit of Christmas.”

So as much as we appreciate the outward trappings of Christmas — the lights, the decorations, the gift giving, the merriment and the laughter, we agree with one of the more conservative of US presidents that Christmas is a state of mind, rather than a time of year or a season. We would wish that peace on earth, goodwill towards men would be on show all year round, and evident in our dealings with each other.

There is just no place for malice or ill will if we keep to the front of our minds what Christmas is all about. The manger scene will be reproduced in thousands of places across the world. The message that the angels brought when they appeared to the wise men will be sung over and over again, and the humility exemplified when the Son of God was born where ox and ass abode, will be told and retold.

George McDougall said it better than we could when he wrote: “Best of all, Christmas means a spirit of love, a time when the love of God and the love of our fellowmen should prevail over all hatred and bitterness; a time when our thoughts and deeds and the spirit of our lives manifest the presence of God.”

In a year fast coming to a close, we could perhaps look back at the opportunities we missed to demonstrate understanding, instead of bitterness and hatred towards those who hold politically diametrical views.

We could perhaps think of the times we failed to demonstrate the spirit of care and tolerance towards people with alternativd sexual orientation or religious beliefs. We might, on the other hand, wish to forget the opportunities we missed to make a difference in the lives of someone in need.

However, we can remind ourselves of Oren Arnold’s Christmas gifts suggestions: To your enemy, forgiveness. To an opponent, tolerance. To a friend, your heart. To a customer, service. To all, charity. To every child, a good example. To yourself, respect.

We conclude with the man who wrote the book on positive thinking, Norman Vincent Peale. He says: ”Christmas waves a magic wand over this world, and behold, everything is softer and more beautiful.”

He is right, in some respects. In others, the wand has lost its magic somewhat.

