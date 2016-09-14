The head of CARPHA predicts serious Dengue outbreak

New Story

The Head of the Caribbean Public Health Agency Dr James Hospedales is warning that the region should brace for a Dengue Type 3 epidemic.

Speaking in Barbados Dr Hospedales expressed concern that the problem is getting worse because the region has been neglecting the environment.

“In the last few years, we have witnessed something unprecedented almost. We’ve had a chikungunya epidemic in 2014, a brand new disease in a virgin population. If you’re an epidemiologist, it stirs your blood a little bit. It’s very interesting, setting aside the damage to people.

“We had the threat of Ebola. This year we’re facing the Zika epidemic, the consequences of which are still playing out,” he says adding explaination for his prediction of a pending epidemic.

“We can predict with some degree of certainty that next year, more probably 2018, the region will have a Dengue Type 3 epidemic. Dengue has been increasing in frequency and severity for the last 30 or so years. The problem is chikungunya, Zika or Dengue. The problem is our comfort with the mosquito Aedes aegypti and the multiplication in sites in which it can breed.

“The fact that you have a vector that can so effectively transmit diseases right across the population is a health security threat, a tourism threat, an economic threat,” he advises.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne tropical disease caused by the dengue virus. Symptoms typically begin three to fourteen days after infection. This may include a high fever, headache, vomiting, muscle and joint pains, and a characteristic skin rash.

Recovery generally takes from two to seven days.