Texas high school shootings: Shooter dead, 2 injured, sheriff says

New Story

(CNN) One female student shot and wounded another before fatally shooting herself Thursday morning at western Texas’ Alpine High School, a sheriff said.

A federal agent also was accidentally shot by a marshal as officers responded to the first shooting, Brewster County Sheriff Ronny Dodson said. The agent’s condition was described as stable, Dodson said, but the injured student’s condition wasn’t released.

Few other details were released about the shootings at the school in Alpine, a community of about 6,500 people roughly 200 miles southeast of El Paso.

People cross a street as Alpine High School is evacuated following a shooting there Thursday morning.

The first shooting happened outside a restroom in the school’s band hall, Dodson said. Information about the motive in the first shooting and the names of those involved were not released.

The Brewster County Sheriff’s Office initially said two shooters were believed to be on the loose, but Dodson said late Thursday morning that with the initial shooter dead, no others were being sought. Dodson did not say who the injured agent worked for.