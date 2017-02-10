Tentative date set for start of road network programme

New Story

The government has set a tentative June/July date for the commencement of its “ambitious“ road rehabilitation programme.

The exercise is being funded under the United Kingdom Caribbean Infrastructure Partnership Fund (UKCIF), with assistance from the Caribbean Development Bank (CBD).

A sum of £13.9 million will be spent to upgrade the Sir George H Walter Highway and the Friars Hill Road in the first phase of the project, which was officially launched yesterday.

Project Coordinator Dennis Cudjoe said the Ministry of Works has already tendered the work and the actual designs will follow shortly.

“We are still targeting May/June, but we are hoping that certainly by July there will be construction on the ground,” Cudjoe said during an interview following the launch of the project at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

Additional upgrades will be done on at least four other roads, details of which are still being ironed out.

“The other phases are still being developed as a project. CDB will be interacting with the Ministry of Finance to formalise a new project which will involve an additional four roads which were originally identified by government for rehabilitation,” the project coordinator said.

More in today’s Daily Observer.