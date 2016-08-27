Telecom Minister holding talks in China

New Story

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, Aug 27, CMC – Public Telecommunications Minister, Cathy Hughes, is leading a delegation to China for talks with officials of the Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd that that constructed the US$32 million E-Government network in coastal Guyana.

This network consists of a fibre optic system in Georgetown, and a 4G LTE (Long Term Evolution) network that extends from Skeldon, Berbice to Charity, Essequibo Coast.

This is the system that the David Granger government is now utilising to provide internet access to schools and governmental agencies along the coastal plain. The inter-connectivity programme is progressing well, and the ultimate objective is to have every single public entity connected to the national network.

Prior to her departure, Hughes said the delegation will meet with Huawei’s principals and the main objectives are to secure the long-term viability of Guyana’s telecommunication networks, and to acquire technical assistance and training capacity.

The government said the intention is to expand the ICT networks into all unserved areas including Bartica, Linden, Kwakwani, Port Kaituma, Mabaruma, Annai and Lethem.

According to Head of the E-Government Unit, Floyd Levi, the unavailability of the severely damaged fibre CMC/gt/ir/2016