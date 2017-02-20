TEEN CRITICAL AFTER TRAFFIC ACCIDENT

New Story

A teenage girl is in critical condition at the Mount St John’s Medical Centre (MSJMC) after she, her mother and brother were involved in a mid-morning crash on Matthew’s Road yesterday.

According to hospital sources, 13-year-old Dechenelle Anthony was in critical but stable condition up to press time yesterday, while her mother Dornell Anthony and 19-year-old brother Devonte Dowdie were treated for minor injuries.

Without going into details, Police Public Relations Officer Inspector Frankie Thomas told OBSERVER media that the young girl had sustained multiple injuries.

Reports indicate that around 10:50 am, the All Saints family was heading to church in a red Suzuki Grand Vitara, on Matthew’s Road, when the driver, Dornell, apparently lost control of the vehicle

in the vicinity of the main bridge.

The woman reportedly told the police that her vehicle suddenly started to shake and appeared to be developing mechanical issues. At the same time, she swerved in order to avoid colliding with an oncoming vehicle and lost control.

Inspector Thomas said the SUV had slammed into a utility pole, cut it into two pieces, and then overturned. The vehicle was extensively damaged.

The three victims were rushed to the hospital by the Emergency Medical Services.

Electrical supply and the flow of traffic were disrupted for some time due to the accident.

Meanwhile, Dowdie told OBSERVER media that they were all experiencing a lot of pain.