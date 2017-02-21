Teen accident victim still in MSJMC

Accident victim Dechenelle Anthony is still in the female ward at Mount St John Medical Centre (MSJMC) under observation.

According to her brother, Devonte Dowdie, the 13 year old received stitches to close cuts sustained when her mother’s car crashed on Matthew’s Road on Sunday.

He also said that although she is no longer vomiting blood and is talking to family members, she is still complaining of pain about her body.

He reported that their mother, Dornell Anthony, did not suffer any serious physical injury; she, too, is complaining of pain about the body.

Meanwhile, Dowdie, who was also in the SUV when it crashed, said he was discharged around 7 o’clock Sunday evening, after treatment for minor injuries.

On Sunday morning, Dornell and her two children were rushed to MSJMC after she swerved off the road and collided with a utility pole, cutting it in half.

The electrical supply and the flow of traffic were disrupted for some time following the accident, but Antigua Public Utilities Authority was able to quickly address the problem and restore power to the area.
