Teams vote for rule changes at basketball AGM

Teams that failed to turn out for the Antigua & Barbuda Basketball Association’s (ABBA) march past and opening ceremony for the 2017 domestic season, could start with four points in the red.

This after clubs voted in favour of an amendment to the rule governing their participation in the annual ceremony during the association’s Annual General Meeting (AGM), Tuesday, at the Exhibition & Multipurpose Cultural Centre.

President of the ABBA, Daryl Matthew explained that teams not only voted in favour of the amendment but also to increase the level of punishment suggested by the association.

“In the past, teams had been required to have at least eight uniformed players attend the opening ceremony. It has always been a problem and although there is a fine of $500 in place for teams that do not have the required numbers, it has been tough actually getting the teams to pay,” he said.

“What we have done in consultation with the teams was to implement an amendment to the rule where you will be fined $500 or deducted two points from your season total, so once you pay the $500 before your first game, you don’t lose any points. Surprisingly, the teams at the AGM decided to increase the penalty to four points,” he added.

The meeting which, according to Matthew, had at least an 80 per cent membership turnout, also voted to revert to the old playoff format where teams meeting in the first round will play a best of three series as opposed to the one game series played last year.

“A lot of the teams didn’t like it and they thought that a best of three format in the first round was better and the decision was made to go back to the best of three in the first round. So it’s now a best of three in the first round, best of three in the second round and a best of five [in the finals],” he said.

The 2017 domestic basketball season is scheduled to shoot off on January 15 with its customary march

past and opening ceremony at the JSC Basketball Complex.