Teachers advised to record academic issues in the classroom

Teachers in the United States education system have suggested that their counterparts in Antigua & Barbuda properly document observations of students who may be believed to be academically challenged.

NY Public school- teacher Arah Lewis explained that clearly recording certain behaviours in the classroom is a practice that all teachers should adopt, along with open dialogue between themselves and parents.

“The conversation has to be around the child. It has to be specific and it has to be very clear. As a teacher in the classroom, if I have concerns about a child, I have to make sure that I am documenting and taking notes that are clear about what I am noticing about the child. I need to have examples of the child’s work, so it really is about what the child is exhibiting.

“There needs to be an open line of communication. I would consider it negligence to not keep notes or keeping examples of times where the child doesn’t understand the information presented. The parent needs to be kept in the loop and it needs to be a collaborative teamwork,” Lewis said during an OBSERVER AM interview.

Her observations came after a reported incident in which a 6-year-old girl was allegedly kicked out of primary school for being “slow”.

Lewis also said that different people have different abilities and labelling a young child as “slow” can be emotionally damaging.

“All of us are slow at learning something. If somebody asked me to play the violin immediately, I’d probably be extremely slow at learning that instrument. Every person has their own individual strengths and weaknesses. So, to unilaterally categorise anybody, especially a six-year-old as a slow learner is really hurtful to that child,” she said.

She added that these labels may deter parents from seeking the necessary help due to the stigma that it creates.

