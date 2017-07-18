Taylor takes tumble in rankings after Windies poor showing

New Story

LONDON, (CMC) – West Indies Women’s wretched outing in the ICC World Cup has cost captain Stafanie Taylor her lofty position in the ICC rankings.

The elegant right-hander’s form matched that of her side as she managed a mere 179 runs in her seven outings at an average of 25, while picking up five wickets with her off-spin at an average of 38.

Those performances saw her plummet in the rankings announced Sunday, displaced as the world’s leading all-rounder to slip to number two.

Australian Ellyse Perry has taken over the number one spot after scoring 366 runs and taking nine wickets during the just concluded preliminary phase of the World Cup.

Taylor also slumped in the batting rankings, sliding four places to ninth but was the only West Indies player in the top-10 as Deandra Dottin slipped from eighth to 14th.

The pair were the only two Caribbean players in the top 20 but Chedean Nation jumped a whopping 76 places to 106th, following her 172 runs at 24.

Teenaged opener Hayley Matthews (32nd), Merissa Aguilleira (36th) and left-hander Kycia Knight (46th) were the three other West Indies players in the top-50.

Aussie Meg Lanning remains top of the pile with Indian stroke-maker Mithali Raj still second but Perry has moved up three spots to occupy third.

In the bowling rankings, Taylor has dropped one place to third with frontline off-spinner Anisa Mohammed sliding three places to 10th, despite picking up seven wickets at 24 apiece.

Left-arm spinner Shanel Daley (36th), off-spinner Matthews (38th) and fast bowler Shakera Selman (40th), seamer Tremayne Smartt (44th) and leg-spinner Afy Fletcher (46th) round out the top 50.

West Indies, the reigning Twenty20 World champions, finished sixth on four points to miss out on qualification for the semi-finals at the ongoing World Cup here.