Taxi driver charged In fatal bike accident

The driver of the taxi bus involved in a fatal accident in Sandy Point on Sunday (Aug 28) has been charged with an offence.
Terrence Sommersal of Downing Street, Sandy Point, has been charged with causing death by careless driving in the death of Junieve “Spaz” Hodge.
The accident took place around 7pm on the island main road near the access road to Brimstone Hill.
According to unofficial reports, as Sommersal was making a U-turn on the side of the street to head in the direction of New Guinea, the motorcycle Hodge was driving crashed into the front side of the bus. Hodge’s body made impact with the taxi as he was catapulted from the motorcycle.
The 21-year-old succumbed to his injuries at the scene.
