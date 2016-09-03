Taplin plotting race strategy to beat rivals next season

New Story

ZURICH, Switzerland (CMC) — Improving Grenadian quarter-miler Bralon Taplin says he plans to plot a race strategy to beat the best of his rivals when the 2017 track and field season begins.

Taplin says his confidence has soared after running 44 seconds nine times this year, an improvement from consistently posting 46 seconds last year.

Taplin ended his 2016 season on a high after an impressive run in which he was edged-out by American LaShawn Merritt at the Zurich Diamond League on Thursday.

“I got second in my last race. My last race (Olympic) was seventh. This is the ninth time I ran 44. Last year I was injured … I ran like 46. So to run 44 consistently and to know that I can do it … I am just ready for next year,” declared Taplin, who qualified for the Olympic finals for the first time, placing seventh in Rio last month.

“That is a lot of confidence to know that I can run with the best. I made the Olympic final so I can run with the best. So I can train to beat them. I know I can run with them now … so now it’s time to train to beat him.”

In Zurich on Thursday, Taplin pushed Olympic bronze medallist Merritt to the tape after a late surge that began with 100 metres remaining.

Taplin closed in on Merritt, running shoulder to shoulder with 20 metres left but was unable to beat the American on the line.

“At 300 I realised I still got something left so then I started kicking and I started closing in on him and the closer I got, the harder I pushed. I was not locking up so I started kicking harder and harder but the surge was just too late,” Taplin said in an interview with GrenadaSports.

“Coming into the home stretch I started closing in on him and around like 20 metres to go I realised we were shoulder to shoulder. I was really pushing, but I did not gain that last little bit and I lean to see if I can out lean him. But I just let him get a little bit too far ahead of me.”