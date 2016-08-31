Take alcohol out of carnival, says Bishop Browne

New Story

A religious leader in Antigua & Barbuda is convinced that there is too much consumption of liquor during the carnival festivities and the substance needs to be removed all together.

Bishop Charlesworth Browne, who was invited to the 2016 Carnival Symposium by the Festivals Commission, made a presentation on the church’s involvement in carnival. He outlined that one of his major concerns is the amount of alcohol available in the various pre-carnival fetes and other times of the year.

“If it is one thing that comes out of this symposium, let it be that alcohol is taken out, that there is no celebration of alcohol. All this ‘Lots of Liquor’, as a matter of fact, it’s not just at carnival time because they have stretched the thing out from January to December. It needs to be taken out,” Bishop Browne charged.

The cleric said while he is aware of the medicinal benefits of some types of alcohol, such as wine, the level of consumption of rum is a serious issue that needs to be dealt with immediately.

“I know some people like their little wine, that’s okay, it’s good for the heart and so on; but the ‘Lots of Liquor’ is terrible and we are destroying our young people.”

Bishop Browne also described an experience he had earlier this year where certain types of music concerning alcohol were being blasted at a children’s party. He said he was very shocked, and aired his concerns on the repercussions that this type of exposure may lead to.

“We heard songs coming from the property. We saw people there and asked for directions. We recognised that it was a children’s party! There was a song blazing: ‘whole day we drinking and we don’t need no chaser’, with children! Are you pumping that into their heads at that stage?” Bishop Browne queried.

He concluded that while the church believes in celebration, Carnival has evolved into the type of festival that Christians cannot be involved in.

“We believe in celebration and we believe that people should celebrate. I believe that we can be merry and moral, but what carnival has become is decadent. I believe that we have all seen this, and something has to be done.”