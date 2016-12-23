Tabor: Implementing copyright sanctions will harm A&B

New Story

Opposition PRO Senator Damani Tabor has a gloomy outlook for Antigua & Barbuda if the government moves ahead with plans to collect on US copyright.

Tabor said such a move would result in America putting the squeeze on Antigua & Barbuda.

“That is suicidal,” he said.

“He [Prime Minister Gaston Browne] has to rectify the fallout from that because the US is going to absolutely murder us,” he added.

Tabor said an America governed by Donald Trump could retaliate by blackballing the country among prospective investors and making it harder for Antiguans & Barbudans to access US visas.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Gaston Browne said government will pass the necessary laws allowing the nation to ignore United States copyrights, if that country fails to adhere to a new deadline to end the gaming dispute.

In November, government gave the United States until the end of the year to settle the long-running dispute over Internet gaming, amid claims in excess of US $200 million is owed, and warned of consequences if an agreement is not reached.

But Tabor calls the move “madness”.

“We are calling on the government to step back from the suicidal precipice of getting into direct conflict with the US over violating their copyright,” the UPP public relations officer said.

The dispute spans over three administrations, surpassing more than 12 years, and both countries have not been able to come to an agreement.

It started when authorities in the US applied measures which caused the shutdown of profitable online betting businesses in Antigua & Barbuda.

In 2007, the Dispute Settlement Body of the World Trade Organisation ruled that Antigua & Barbuda is entitled to US $20 million annually in compensation, but that sum in the form of suspension of US intellectual property rights has never been collected.