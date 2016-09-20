Switching the gender gap

New Story

When it comes to matters of education in our particular situation, the perception or the reality is that girls, more often than not, have out-performed their male counterparts. This is manifested at almost every stage of formal instruction, from pre-primary through to the tertiary level.

In co-educational institutions females are usually recognised as the top students at almost every graduation ceremony, thereby walking away with the most awards at pre-school, primary, secondary, college, or university level. When we examine the statistics, girls seem to be light years ahead of the boys that they sit beside in class each day, and are taught by the same methods.

Two years ago, world population records determined that there were 102 men for every 100 women. However, when it came to higher learning, studies have shown that more females than males attend US universities and for the past decade, that ratio has hovered at 55 per cent female to 45 per cent male. In UK universities, the gender gap is even wider, as according to theguardian.com a study of the top 20 universities found that for the 2011-2012 academic year, when compared to males, there were twice as many female fulltime undergraduates enrolled.

Closer to home, the situation is no different in the region’s premier institution of higher learning: the University of the West Indies which operates main campuses in Barbados (Cave Hill), Jamaica (Mona), and Trinidad (St Augustine), as well as Open Campuses is several other Caribbean countries.

To quote from the UWI Official Statistical Review: “In 2009/10, males accounted for 33 per cent of the university population while females accounted for 67 per cent. The largest population was enrolled at St Augustine with 36 per cent; followed by Cave Hill with 32 per cent; Mona with 30 per cent, and the Open Campus with 20 per cent. Females were a majority in all faculties except Engineering. Over the decade, 2000/01 to 2009/10, there has been a marginal decline in university-wide male enrolment levels from 35.5 per cent in 2000/01, to 33 per cent in 2009/10. Since 1981/82 there has been a steady percentage decline in male enrolment.”

Every year, following the release of CXC results, we witness the run on the Antigua State College as hundreds of eager students try to get a foot into the doors of one the departments “up on the hill”, in addition to the Nursing and Teacher Training departments that are accommodated elsewhere. Those who have reason to attend the college’s graduation ceremony, know that year after year that institution turns out hundreds of successful students, many of whom, even before they turned the tassel on their caps, had already been accepted to universities all over the world.

And, again, as can easily be seen, the majority of the ASC graduates — whether from the A Levels, Business, Engineering, Nursing or Teacher Education departments – happen to be females.

And so the trend continues right up to UWI, where many of our nationals, spanning a range of professions, stand proudly among the alumni. And a great many of our UWI graduates to include business people, lawyers, teachers and doctors, are females.

We will also acknowledge the thousands of Caribbean people who have made their mark in institutions of higher learning in the US, Canada, UK, and other parts of the world. To their credit, many of them have not been content to settle for just a first degree, or for that matter, a Masters, but have taken their studies all the way to a PhD.

Now if members of the fairer sex have been doing exceptionally well on both the local, regional, and international stage and have diligently pursued higher learning in a variety of professions, how will Antigua & Barbuda and the rest of the region seek to explain the section of the recently released 2015 United Nation’s Caribbean Human Development Report, which found that of all the Caricom states, Antigua & Barbuda boasts the least number of businesses that have females – 17.5 per cent — in top management positions?

Even though we have the unenviable position of having the lowest number of top female managers, in addition to having the lowest percentage of female business owners, the disparity is manifested in other Caricom states. The second lowest was St Lucia, bettering us with 32.1 per cent females owning businesses, and just above that were Grenada and St Kitts at 50 per cent.

Where top female managers are concerned, we find Trinidad and Tobago slightly ahead of us with 20.8 per cent, and St Vincent and the Grenadines hovering at 40 per cent. All the other countries however, need to peep SVG’s page because their females account for 70 per cent of business owners, with Trinidad and Tobago following at 50 per cent.

Looking back at the UWI stats, the rest of Caricom wouldn’t have much of a problem if Engineering were the only profession where women hardly made a statement.

These days, female professionals are adept at juggling family life, childbearing/rearing, etc; but we wonder, are they sacrificing their careers and the will to become business leaders in the process?