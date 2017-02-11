Swetes Promoted To Top Flight

New Story

The Swetes Football Club will be playing in the Antigua & Barbuda Football Association’s (ABFA) top flight during the 2017/18 domestic season.

The team earned its first Premier Division stint on Thursday when they defeated Potters Tigers 4-0 to move to an unassailable 45 points at the top of the 12-team standings.

Xavon Browne led the way with a double, scoring in minutes 8 and 16 respectively while Wayne Phillip and Kemoi Alexander added goals in minutes 40 and 56 respectively.

Only Five Islands can get to 45 points from their remaining three matches while All Saints United can get to 43.

President of the ABFA, Everton Gonsalves, congratulated Swetes on their elevation to the country’s top football division.

“I’d like to congratulate Parham, publicly, for already locking up the Premier Division title and I’d like to congratulate Swetes for such a remarkable performance and making their way to the big yard,” he said.

The battle for a second and final automatic promotion spot and two available playoff spots will now take center stage.

Five Islands (36 points) All Saints United (34 points), Ottos Rangers (33 points) and FC Aston Villa (33 points) will all be playing for automatic promotion.

Gonsalves believes the race will be both thrilling and exciting.

“Parham has eclipsed the title already but the First Division match-ups going right to the very end is exciting. The Second Division is exciting and that is part of the ABFA’s mantra, to provide quality football and quality entertainment. This year, we will be having an additional champions league; so you will have the local champions league and you are going to have the regional champions league,” he said.

In other matches played Thursday, West Ham and Bendals played to a 1-1 draw while Hill Top and Fort Road had a 2-2 draw.